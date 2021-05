OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) - The City of Oakley announced on its Facebook page Friday that it is issuing a drinking water warning starting June 1, 2021.

According to the city, on June 1, it will be turning on Municipal Well #6 -- this is the same well that caused the city to issue a drinking water warning last year. The city reached an agreement with KDHE that the City would shut off Municipal Well #6 during non-peak water usage months.