WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A second motorcyclist died on Saturday morning in a crash on Kellogg at the Woodlawn.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that around 9:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading eastbound on Kellogg, near another crash that killed a motorcyclist just seven hours prior.

The man changed lanes to the outside lane of Kellogg, where he collided with the front passenger side of a black Chevy pickup. The man was ejected from the motorcycle and went underneath the truck. He was run over.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn’t been released.

Police said it was the 16th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 18th fatality.