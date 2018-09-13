Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (KSN Photo)

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita police officer is suing WPD Police Chief Gordon Ramsay claiming defamation as a result of being accused of raping a woman while he was off duty in February 2017.

Marlon T. Woolcock was arrested and jailed on suspicion of rape in 2017. Pending rape charges against Woolcock were dropped in June 2017 after insufficient evidence was found.

In a lawsuit filed against Ramsay September 5, 2018, Woolcock claims statements made by Ramsay were "misleading" and they placed Woolcock in "a false light."

Court documents say statements made by Ramsay to fellow officers and the media were to "defame and throw officer Woolcock under the bus for a crime he did not commit."

Woolcock was removed from active duty at the Wichita Police Department and placed on leave following his arrest. Court documents claim Woolcock was unable to work private policing jobs as well since he had been removed from active duty.

Woolcock returned to active duty on September 23, 2017, after the pending charges against him were dropped.

Woolcock's lawyer, Randall Rathbun, said in court documents that Woolcock had a stellar record prior to the rape allegations and had previously applied to the FBI and now his chances of moving forward are "slim" due to the allegations previously made against him.

Woolcock is seeking $75,00 in damages.