WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has concluded the officer who shot and killed Jess Jackson in 2021 is immune from prosecution.

The DA’s office said in a news release Kansas’ “stand your ground” law allowed the officer to be immune from prosecution.

The shooting happened on Oct. 3, 2021. Officers responded to the 800 block of N. Terrace, near the intersection of Oliver and Central.

Wichita police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Murdock and Terrace on Oct. 3, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Police said a QuikTrip clerk called 911 to report that a woman came into the store to say that her boyfriend threatened her, made suicidal statements, and possibly fired a gun at home on Terrace.

Officers arrived at the store at Oliver and Central, and the woman was gone. Additional officers arrived at the home and contacted a resident who said Jackson was staying with him because of relationship issues.

The resident called to Jackson, but he did not respond. Officers were then allowed inside the home.

The DA’s office says officers made contact with Jackson while he was in bed. They tried to get him to go outside and talk to the officers. While he was getting out of the bed, one officer heard what sounded like metal hitting the floor.

One officer ordered him to show his hands, but he reached toward the floor. She saw Jackson raise up with his arm outstretched and start to raise his right hand toward her, and saw a gun in his hand.

The officer said she knew she shot four or five times. The gun landed on the mattress, and Jackson’s arms came down near the firearm. She ordered him to not reach for the weapon, but he did and she fired again.

Officers rendered aid and EMS was called, but Jackson died of his injuries.