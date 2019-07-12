Wichita police officers save woman from oncoming train

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only seconds, that’s how long a woman had before she police say she was almost hit by a train.

It happened last month near the intersection of 31st and K-15.

“Two officers ran up to the drivers side and pulled the person out. Then, another officer came up from behind and jumped in the vehicle and pulled it off the tracks,” Haddad explains.

Haddad, recording from his dash cam, says he saw officers tackle the person after getting them out of the car and moving the SUV off the tracks with seconds to spare.

“He (officer) was in the middle of the tracks when the gates came down. That is how quick it was,” Haddad says.

It took 31 seconds from when the crossing guards came down until the train passed through. If not for Haddad calling 911 and police responding, it could have proved deadly.

“Heroic,” Haddad says. “People bash cops all the time, and they do not see the side of them that saved a life.”

For Haddad, he was in the right place at the right time. He says it’s a night he will never forget.

“I imagine it will probably take a couple of days for it to sink in,” he says.

Police will present the officers who saved the woman and Haddad with an achievement award Friday evening at 8 p.m. at Wichita Patrol East.

Police say the woman in the car was not hurt and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.