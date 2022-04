WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old man is dead and a woman is injured after a car hit a pedestrian Friday evening on the Turnpike, near MacArthur road, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

According to the crash report from the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the victim entered I-35 and then was struck by a vehicle just before 8:30 p.m.

Both of the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at Kellogg were closed, along with nearby on-ramps for several hours while the incident was investigated.