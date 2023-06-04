WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call at 11:40 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 3900 block of S Meridian Ave.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper back.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. According to the WPD, he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Wichita police say an investigation revealed that the victim was struck by gunfire after a 20-year-old victim of a robbery exchanged fire with a male suspect after the suspect started shooting at him.

A teen girl had a bullet go through her shirt, but police said she wasn’t hurt.

“Investigation is ongoing. We do have video footage. We had witnesses and citizens that gave us their information. Now, we’re just trying to follow up to determine the basis of the shooting,” Wichita Police Sergeant Joshua Lewis said.

If anyone has any information on this case, the WPD is asking you to please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.