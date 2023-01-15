WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says he physically attacked two employees at a downtown business.

According to the WPD, around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Broadway Ave.

Upon arrival, the WPD says officers found one of the employees rendering aid to the suspect. He had two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the WPD.

“The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” Wichita police said. “The suspect underwent surgery and is in stable condition.”

An investigation by the WPD revealed that the suspect argued with the two employees after he was asked to leave the premises.

Wichita police say the suspect refused to leave and began physically attacking the two employees.

That is when police say one of the employees produced a handgun and fired at the suspect after they began to attack them again.

Police say the victims are fully cooperating with Wichita police detectives. An investigation is ongoing.