WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person was critically injured following a hit and run early Sunday morning in Wichita, according to Wichita Police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on East Lincoln just west of I-35.

When police arrived on scene, they found witnesses trying to save the victim who was hit.

The car was gone from the scene.

Police are working to identify the man who was hit and they do know that an SUV hit him.

If you have any information, contact WPD.