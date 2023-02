WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In an effort to curb impaired drivers from Wichita roads, officers from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) are conducting a citywide saturation patrol on Saturday.

A Facebook post from WPD says extra WPD Traffic Section officers will come in on Feb. 18 to conduct the DUI saturation patrol.

WPD says if you are planning to go out this weekend, have a plan to get home that doesn’t involve drinking and driving.