WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the wake of the shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton at the Towne East Square mall on Friday, March 18, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received numerous messages regarding their response to the situation.

WPD said they received dozens of messages regarding the response to the shooting. They released them in a series of tweets. The names of the people were not attached to the Twitter thread.

Some of the messages came from people who were in or around the mall during the time of the shooting, while others were from those who followed the situation through social media.

“Good afternoon, My family and I were recently at the Towne East Mall when the shooting started that ended in a fatality. Although we didn’t actually witness the crime, we were close to where the shooting took place,”

“We followed the crowd quickly out of the mall and proceeded to call 911 and then leave. My reason for writing is to say we were/are extremely impressed with how quickly the Wichita Police Department got to the mall. It felt like within minutes.”

“I am sure that once the call comes in for an active shooter, that there is protocol/procedure that kicks in. Great job to all and thank you for doing such a good job quickly securing the scene and catching the criminals.”

“We all live out of town, and although we were quite rattled by what happened, I wanted to express my gratitude on a job well done. Thank you.”

“Hello, I wanted to reach out after Friday’s incident in the mall. The officers that responded I wanted to tell them, thank you. After I was relieved of my task one of your officers took my statement and stayed with me.”

“He even walked with me while I got my wife car keys and checked on her. I don’t remember the officers name but would greatly appreciate if he could be thanked on my behalf.”

“I was caught in the traffic at Longhorn for 20 minutes, due to the police ascending on Town East. I had no ideas what was happening but I thought an officer had been shot. There must have been more than 100 cop cars that passed me during this time.”

“The looks on their faces and Determination to protect, was humbling. I’ve never been so proud to be a Wichitan than watching you guys at work last night. Thank you for all you do.”

“I want to thank you all. I’m to old now to join a force. A dream I never followed through with. But I admire you all and pray for you and your families every day. God Bless each and everyone of you.”

Wichita police arrested one juvenile in connection to the shooting, though charges are still pending as a judge will need to determine if the suspect will be charged as an adult.