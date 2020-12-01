WPD releases name of traffic fatality victim from police pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that they identified 36-year-old Donald Tucker, Jr. of Wichita as the victim of a traffic fatality Tuesday morning.

According to Wichita police, shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an auto theft call in the 700 block of West Lockwood.  The vehicle stolen was a 2016 red Chevrolet Cruze left running in the driveway of a residence.  While the police report was being made, an officer located the vehicle near West 55th Street South and South West Street.  Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Tucker refused and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that lasted less than a mile.  

Tucker traveled north on South Meridian Avenue and collided with a 2014 white Toyota Corolla in the intersection at West McArthur Road as the Corolla was turning to travel east. The Cruze then struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times, ejecting Tucker from the vehicle.  

WPD said EMS responded and performed life-saving measures, but Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old driver of the Corolla was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to investigate this incident to avoid any conflicts of interest.

