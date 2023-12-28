WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department reports an increase in domestic violence this year compared to 2022.

Amanda Smith has experienced domestic violence since she was a child. First personally and then through the death of a friend who was murdered by her husband. These experiences prompted her to become an advocate for others looking over their shoulder for their abuser.

Gripped by domestic violence at an early age.

“Basically, starting at age 10, I kind of grew up with domestic violence in my household; it turned to where I was put into the system in foster care,” said Smith.

In her teens, she was forced to find an escape from abuse in her first relationship.

“It’s very scary because you also have to think about your abuser coming after you and finding you, and those thoughts, it’s just very hard; it’s easier to stay than leave,” said Smith.

To survive, she had to make a plan to get out.

“You have to think about where you’re going to live, where you’re going to get your next meal, are you going to make it to work,” said Smith.

After her friend Kristin Florio-Gile, a mother of six, was murdered by her husband, she turned to raise awareness about domestic violence, taking photos of survivors to spread the message that they are not alone.

Photos of Kristin Florio-Gile (Courtesy: Amanda Smith)

She also helped to get “Kristin’s Law” passed, where law enforcement must notify a victim of their abuser’s release.

“That is what Kristin needed in her time of need; More time to get away, communication about where she was, and distance, so she could be safe,” said Smith.

Smith made it her mission to help others who feel trapped by domestic violence.

Amanda Smith shares her photographs, raising awareness for domestic violence to help victims know that they’re not alone on Dec. 28, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Amanda Smith shares her photographs, raising awareness for domestic violence to help victims know that they’re not alone on Dec. 28, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Amanda Smith shares her photographs, raising awareness for domestic violence to help victims know that they’re not alone on Dec. 28, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Amanda Smith shares her photographs, raising awareness for domestic violence to help victims know that they’re not alone on Dec. 28, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“Letting people know they’re not alone, your battles may be hard, but you don’t have to face them alone. There’s a whole community waiting to help you,” said Smith.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center has a 24/7 crisis line that can be reached at 316-267-SAFE (7233).