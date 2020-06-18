WPD respond to near-drowning in south Wichita involving 3-year old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a near-drowning call for a 3-year old girl Wednesday in the 3300 block of South Gow. The call came shortly after 6 p.m.

Police said the girl was found in an above-ground pool, and it appeared to be unknown how long she had been there. People at the home performed CPR on her until rescue crews arrived.

Wichita police say the girl was transported to a local hospital and was able to breathe on her own at the time of transportation.

