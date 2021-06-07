Shooting incident in west Wichita lands 12-year-old girl in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call Monday evening at the Magnolia Woods Apartments, 3625 West 13th Street. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.

According to Wichita police, a 12-year-old girl has been shot at least once. She was rushed to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the shooting incident happened inside an apartment. There were at least two people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

On Monday night, police said they were talking to all individuals in the apartment at the time of the shooting incident. They did not share any suspect information, or confirm if the shooting was accidental or intentional.