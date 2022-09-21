WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police and first responders responded to a situation at Wichita Southeast High School on Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

USD 259 officials tell KSN there were multiple fights. They say the students did not follow the directions of the school resource officer, security officers and other staff. As a result, the security officer sprayed pepper spray in the area to bring the students under control.

There has been no word on arrests or injuries, but according to USD 259 officials, the students involved will “face consequences.”