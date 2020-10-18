WPD responds to accidental shooting at Towne East Mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a 28-year-old man was accidently shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

According to WPD, the incident happened just before 5 o’clock at the Towne East Mall.

Officials say the man was inside the mall and was carrying a handgun inside his waistband.  The gun accidentally fired, striking him in the leg. 

WPD says two off-duty nurses nearby and arriving officers quickly provided medical treatment to the 28-year-old before being transported to an area hospital by an ambulance.  The male is still hospitalized for a serious injury.

No other individuals were injured. 

