WPD's new Crime Analysis Unit brings new strategies, skills to combat crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita Police have a new technique to keep you safe. You may not see them on your street, but they are keeping a watchful eye in a different way.

The new faces call states like Florida and Wisconsin home. But they're making Wichita their new home base, to help officers on the streets.

Meet Charley Giberti. He's the supervisor of the Wichita Police's new Crime Analyst Unit.

He's mostly inside these days, but it wasn't always that way.

"I'm originally from Florida, I was a Police Officer in Panama City Beach, the Bay County area," said Charley Giberti, Crime Analyst Supervisor.

It was from this experience that he discovered the value of crime analysis, and went on to work for the Cincinnati Police in crime data. He's now among five others who will be looking at crime in Wichita.

"Picked up everything, and I just came down here really enjoyed it so far, really liked the city," said Jonah Riggle, Crime Analyst.

"It's refreshing to see some of these people come in here that have the specialized skills to help us as a department to grow," said Capt. Travis Rakestraw, Wichita Police.

Rakestraw, is the unit's supervisor, and says while the department has always had a crime analyst, they hope the added experience and new technology will help them develop better strategies.

The unit's members will be using tools like the Community Crime Map to target specific crimes, in specific areas of town.

There is one analyst for each side of town and an analyst to work with detectives. They haven't been together long, but are already targeting crime.

"Reducing the number of shooting victims in the city of Wichita is our number one priority," said Giberti.

And say they will be working closely with the officers you do see.

"We want them to reach out to us directly and we want to help inform them and make them more efficient, more effective," said Giberti.

To be effective, they of course need your help, so they encourage residents to reach out to their community police officer who can then pass info to them.