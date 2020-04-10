WPD says man pretended to be a police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a man they say impersonated a police officer.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a citizen near Harry and Webb Road told police he was approached by a man wearing a vest. He said the man identified himself as a WPD officer and was driving a white car with multi-colored lights, similar to an emergency vehicle.

Officers found Daniel Corrieri, 27, of Wichita at Harrison Park, in the 1400 block of South Todd. They say he was wearing a bullet-proof vest, a law enforcement style duty belt and was armed with a handgun. Police say they found a second handgun in his car.

The WPD officers checked Corrieri for DUI. They say he was found to be impaired while possessing a firerm.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and DUI.

If anyone has been pulled over or contacted by Corrieri please make a report with WPD Case Desk at (316) 268-4221. Citizens can always verify the validity of an officer by calling 911.

