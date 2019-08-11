WPD searches for suspects after shooting in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in southwest Wichita.

It happened Saturday night around 9:50 p.m. near 31st and Seneca.

According to Sgt. Jerry Manuel, a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“He was treated and is currently being questioned by officers and investigators,” Sgt. Manuel said.

When officers arrived, they located two scenes — the Walgreens parking lot and the QuikTrip parking lot.

“It looks like it may have started in the Walgreens parking lot and expanded across the street to the QuikTrip parking lot,” said Sgt. Manuel.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and the victim knew the suspects.

KSN will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more information gets released.

