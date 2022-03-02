WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are searching for a 1-year-old girl, saying they’re concerned for the child’s welfare.

WPD is looking for Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman after the child’s mother arrived home and said her daughter and boyfriend had been gone for several hours.

Police were first called to a domestic violence report at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Christine.

Authorities say the woman reported James was at home with their child while she was away. When she arrived home, James and Kamryn were gone.

WPD says James and Kamryn may be in a 1999 Chevy trailblazer with a Kansas tag reading 388 MGG.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.