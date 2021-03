WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced via Twitter Monday evening that the missing juvenile has been found safe.

Police said 16-year-old Janessa Horne was last seen in the area of Northwest High School around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Northwest High School is located in the 1200 block of North Tyler Road.

No word on where Horne was located.