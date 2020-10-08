Wichita police seeking public’s help to locate missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that they’re seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old Annika Scott.

Annika is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds

She was last seen Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. near St. Joseph Hospital in the 3600 block of East Harry. At the time, she was wearing black Nike sweats, a red Nike t-shirt, and black slides.

We need your assistance locating 13yr Annika Scott who is considered an endangered runaway. She is 5’07”,185 lbs. Last seen around 3:20 p.m. today, at St. Joseph Hospital, wearing a red Nike t-shirt, blk Nike sweats, blk slides. Call 911 immediately as she has medical concerns. pic.twitter.com/LZLo2xZgAN — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 8, 2020

Anyone who has any information on Annika, or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911.

