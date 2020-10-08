Wichita police seeking public’s help to locate missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that they’re seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old Annika Scott.
Annika is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds
She was last seen Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. near St. Joseph Hospital in the 3600 block of East Harry. At the time, she was wearing black Nike sweats, a red Nike t-shirt, and black slides.
Anyone who has any information on Annika, or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita man uses 10,000 Halloween lights to brighten his neighborhood
- One took cover, another is preparing — 2 Kansas women talk about Hurricane Delta
- Veteran Salute: Service is a family tradition
- WVDOT rescues dog from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge
- Who won: 4 key moments in the vice presidential debate