WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and other local partners are hosting a town hall to talk about the fentanyl crisis in Wichita.

The event is free and open to the public and will start at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Sedgwick County Extension Center at 7001 W. 21st. St. N.

There will be a question and answer period with speakers from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Healthcore, Safe Streets ICT, YEEP and Mirror Co.