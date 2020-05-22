WPD: Three people shot during drug deal, one dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say one of the victims of a shooting Thursday evening died. They have arrested two people in the case.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of West 13th Street.

Police say Preston Reynolds, 18, and Missy Barber, 20, drove to the apartment complex for a drug transaction with Earnest Jefferson, 21, and a 19-year-old man.

While they were in a vehicle in the parking lot, a disturbance occurred and shots were fired, wounding Jefferson, Reynolds and the 19 year old.

Jefferson had multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene. The 19-year-old man also had multiple gunshot wounds. Police found him in the parking lot. He is in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say Reynolds and Barber left in the vehicle. They say Reynolds showed up at a hospital around 5:40 p.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

After he was treated, police booked him into jail.

Police say they learned of Barber’s involvement and arrested her at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Glenn.

Police booked both Reynolds and Barber on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Investigators are still putting their case together. They will then present it to the district attorney’s office.

