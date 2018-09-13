Local

WPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in Wichita

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday in Wichita.

The checkpoint will start at 11:00 p.m. Saturday and end at 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officers will stop drivers to check their license, proof of insurance and seat belt usage. Motorists who are not in compliance or are suspected to be under the influence will be detained for further evaluation. 

The check point is coordinated and worked in partnership with Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Services and Kansas DUI Victim Center. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center