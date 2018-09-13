WPD to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday in Wichita.
The checkpoint will start at 11:00 p.m. Saturday and end at 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
Officers will stop drivers to check their license, proof of insurance and seat belt usage. Motorists who are not in compliance or are suspected to be under the influence will be detained for further evaluation.
The check point is coordinated and worked in partnership with Kansas Highway Patrol, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department, Sedgwick County Emergency Management Services and Kansas DUI Victim Center.
Local News
