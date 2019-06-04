WPD to receive ‘special training’ to curb ‘significantly’ above average violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s office says the Wichita Police Department has been approved to get assistance to lower a violent crime rate that is “significantly about the national average.”

WPD is set to receive “special training and technical assistance” from the National Safety Partnership, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Wichita and nine other jurisdictions are joining the partnership, which gives them access at no cost to specialized law enforcement expertise with dedicated prosecutorial resources to fight their violent crime problems.

“This program, along with Project Safe Neighborhoods, will broaden our partnership with the Wichita Police Department,” McAllister said. “We’re putting federal prosecutors on the same team with Wichita police officers.”

Over the past three years, Wichita has experienced an increase in violent crime, according to Wichita police officials. Shootings have been steadily increasing since 2014. From 2016 to 2018, the city saw a 31 percent increase in shootings.

Deputy Chief Jose Salcido cited domestic violence and methamphetamine trafficking as factors contributing to the city’s increase in violent crime. He said federal assistance will “help us dig into our own data” to devise effective strategies for reversing the trends.

The program is a 3-year commitment from the Justice Department to deliver assistance. It is not a grant program. Participating law enforcement agencies do not receive direct funding.

The 10 sites announced today are as follows:

Anniston, Alabama

Oxford, Alabama

Anchorage, Alaska

Davenport, Iowa

Wichita, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baltimore, Maryland

Cleveland, Ohio

Amarillo, Texas

Harris County, Texas

More than 30 cities have participated in PSP. The primary participating Justice Department components include the Office of Justice Programs, Office on Violence Against Women, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service.

More information about PSP can be found at: http://www.nationalpublicsafetypartnership.org.