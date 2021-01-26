WPD trains recruiting class with largest number of female officers in department’s history

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is seeing a continuing increase in the number of women joining the career field and it’s making history in Wichita.

A new recruiting class started less than two weeks ago and the class is already surpassing those before it because it’s the first-ever majority-female class in the history of WPD.

The recruitment class has 16 women out of 29 recruits total.

“I think it will be a snowball effect as more women see people like them in the profession,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “We’re naturally going to see those applicant numbers and I think that’s what’s driving it now.”

Every woman has their own reason why they signed up.

“I want to be a good role model for the community, for future police officers that are going to apply,” said Araceli Acateca-Vazquez, recruit officer.

“I definitely expected it to be male-dominate, which it isn’t really an issue,” said MacKenzie Van Pelt, recruit officer. “Just coming into it and seeing that there’s this many females, it was kind of encouraging, as well.”

Not only is there gender diversity, but the officers come from all types of backgrounds and ethnicities.

“As soon as I got my citizenship, I came and applied,” said Acateca-Vazquez. “It was surprising seeing a lot of women in this academy now, but it made me feel like we can do this. Just ’cause we’re a woman doesn’t mean we can’t.”

Ramsay said it’s a trend the department has been seeing for years. He credits recruiting efforts.

“We’ve really been reaching out to communities that have historically had mistrust in the police department,” said Ramsay. “We want to be more reflective of our community.”

The department currently has 118 female officers, well above the national average. That number will go up again after the current recruitment class graduates.

