WPD joins volunteers at Camp Quality, helping children battling cancer focus on being kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is helping to make sure children battling cancer have a summer they will never forget.

WPD members have teamed up with Camp Quality. The camp gives those between the ages of four and 17 an opportunity to take their minds off doctor visits and chemo treatments to just be kids. It relies on volunteers throughout the year to prepare the camp and help kids have a meaningful experience.

One officer has been volunteering for two years.

“The more I get to know them and the more they get to know me it has been a great change in their attitude towards me and towards what police do,” says Officer Juan Atondo, WPD. “I really have enjoyed that.”

Children from all across the state attended the camp. There are seventeen around the country.

If you would like more information on how you could donate, volunteer or become a camper with Camp Quality, click here to go to their website.