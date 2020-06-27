WPD wants help finding missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police department says they need your help finding a missing man.

Trevor Gaskill, 24-years-old, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Gaskill went missing around 1 pm Thursday, last seen in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street.

WPD says Trevor is descibed as:

White Male

Approx. 5′ feet and 05 inches tall

115 lbs

Red Hair

Brown Eyes

Gaskill was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve Nike shirt and gray sweatpants. Police tell KSN Gaskill has developmental disorders.

If you know Trevor Gaskill’s whereabouts or if you’ve seen this man please contact 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: