WPD wants help finding missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police department says they need your help finding a missing man.
Trevor Gaskill, 24-years-old, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Gaskill went missing around 1 pm Thursday, last seen in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street.
WPD says Trevor is descibed as:
- White Male
- Approx. 5′ feet and 05 inches tall
- 115 lbs
- Red Hair
- Brown Eyes
Gaskill was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve Nike shirt and gray sweatpants. Police tell KSN Gaskill has developmental disorders.
If you know Trevor Gaskill’s whereabouts or if you’ve seen this man please contact 911 immediately.
