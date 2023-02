WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in Wichita on Thursday might want to be extra cautious driving on Kellogg on Thursday.

A Facebook post by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says Thursday, the WPD Traffic Section with the Patrol East Community Police will be conducting a concentrated traffic enforcement project along the East Kellogg Corridor.

The officers, according to WPD, will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving.