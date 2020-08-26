WPS offers meals for students participating in MySchool Remote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students who are enrolled in MySchool Remote online learning, or are starting the school year with MySchool Remote, are eligible to receive meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.

Because of federally-mandated meal service requirements, meal distribution will change, including students having to be enrolled in the Wichita Public Schools and families being charged for meals unless they qualify for free/reduced-price meals.

Beginning September 11, families can pick up a box containing five breakfasts and five lunches on Thursdays between 5 – 6 p.m. at five locations:

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua

West High School, 820 S. Osage

North High School, 1437 N. Rochester

Enterprise Elementary, 3605 S. Gold

Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

To participate, students must be enrolled in MySchool Remote or participating in MySchool Remote at the beginning of the school year. Families will be asked to pre-order the meals online a week in advance and will receive an email and/or text reminder with a link to the online meal orders each week. Meal sites will have a list of students that have pre-ordered meals, and families will be required to show proof of their order. There will be a limited quantity of extra meals for families who do not pre-order, but they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-ordering meals is strongly encouraged to ensure students receive their meals.

Meals will be charged to a student’s account based on meal benefit status – free, reduced-price or paid – and students will be charged for 10 meals each week. Families who have not filled out the Free/Reduced meal application are encouraged to go to https://family.titank12.com/ to complete the application.

Students do not need to be present when parents pick up the meals, as long as there is proof of pre-ordering the meals. Meals will be served from Wichita Public Schools Nutrition Services delivery trucks.

WPS will continue to evaluate the program and may make adjustments as needed during the school year.

Families are asked to fill out a survey to indicate interest in participating in the program at www.usd259.org/remotefood by Thursday, August 27 at 11 p.m.

For more information about the MySchool Remote meal distribution and to pre-order meals for the following week, go to www.usd259.org/remotefood.

Students who participate in onsite learning will have access to school breakfasts and lunches at their schools. Students who are part of Education Imagine Academy virtual program are not eligible to participate in the school meal program, but may purchase meals at the Visitor Meal price ($31 per week).

