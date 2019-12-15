Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Abilene USD #435 East Point Church of Christ Fairview Baptist Church Faith Community Church McPherson American Legion Post 24 McPherson Church of Christ Northside Church of Christ (Wichita) Rolling Hills Zoo Tabernacle Bible Church Union Valley Bible Church United Methodist Church (Chapman)

Wrecks close parts of I-70 after snow falls across region

Local

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather Advisory_524754

A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A major winter storm moving across the region is expected to drop roughly 6 inches of snow on parts of Kansas and Missouri, and the storm is already causing travel problems.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a section of westbound Interstate 70 near Manhattan closed Sunday morning after a crash involving three semitrailer trucks and two other vehicles blocked the road.

A section of westbound I-70 also closed near O’Fallon, Missouri, after several crashes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Kansas, Missouri and part of Illinois Sunday.

The snow is expected to continue falling throughout Sunday. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories