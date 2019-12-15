Wrecks close parts of I-70 after snow falls across region

A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A major winter storm moving across the region is expected to drop roughly 6 inches of snow on parts of Kansas and Missouri, and the storm is already causing travel problems.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a section of westbound Interstate 70 near Manhattan closed Sunday morning after a crash involving three semitrailer trucks and two other vehicles blocked the road.

A section of westbound I-70 also closed near O’Fallon, Missouri, after several crashes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Kansas, Missouri and part of Illinois Sunday.

The snow is expected to continue falling throughout Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: