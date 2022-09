HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Campus High School has been evacuated after administrators received word of a written bomb threat to the school.

Students were evacuated to the football practice field and will be transported to the Bethel Life Center at 3777 S. Meridian, where they can be picked up early if parents choose to do so.

The district is working with law enforcement to search the building and said in an emailed statement that “the safety and security of students is our highest priority.”