Wrong way crash on I-70 kills two, injures several others

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wrong way crash on I-70 killed two people and injured several more Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight a few miles east of Park.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christina Satana from Pueblo, Colorado was driving west in the eastbound lane on I-70. Satana’s suburban struck a Hyundai Sonata going east on I-70, killing 15-year-old Alexie Echo-Hawk from Mosca, Colorado. Both Echo-Hawk and Satana died from their injuries.

Satana had three young kids in the car who sustained minor injuries. The passenger in the other car also sustained minor injuries.

Satana was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.