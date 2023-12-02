WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man driving on the wrong side of the road in Butler County crashed head-on into another car, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, hospitalizing a total of four people on Saturday.

The KHP said the crash happened around 12:19 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 77.

Troopers said for an unknown reason, the Wichita man was driving north in the southbound lane of the highway when he collided with a car.

There was a juvenile in the southbound vehicle. Their condition is unknown.

The Wichita man was taken to a local hospital in suspected serious condition. There were three occupants in the other car, all of whom were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.