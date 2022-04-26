WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new scholarship program that aims to help Butler Community College (CC) business students was announced by Wichita State University (WSU) on Tuesday.

The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State is providing students interested in furthering their business education with $40,000 in scholarships.

According to a news release, to qualify for the scholarships, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA, be a full-time Butler Community College student, plan to complete a Butler associate’s degree in spring 2022, and show financial need.

“The partnership between our schools is vital to giving students accessible opportunities to pursue their educational journeys,” Dr. Larisa Genin, Dean of the Barton School of Business, said. “We believe this program will give interested students a road map for success by helping them graduate with a business degree and achieve great things in the business world.”

Five students will receive the scholarship, and will receive a $4,000 scholarship for two years.

“Wichita is the largest metropolitan city in Kansas, and there are many schools within our region doing great work,” Dr. Shirley Lefever, executive vice president and provost at Wichita State, said. “When we work together, great things can happen. This partnership between Butler Community College and the Barton School is a prime example of that.”

For more information about how to enroll at Wichita State, you can visit their website by clicking here.