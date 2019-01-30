WSU awards newest Barton Scholar with $48,000 scholarship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita State University awarded a $48,000 Barton Scholarship Wednesday to a Nebraska senior.
Trevor Cumpston, a senior from Aurora High School in Aurora, Nebraska,will receive $12,000 a year for four years to attend WSU.
The Barton Scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in the state.
Cumpston is a 4.0 student and a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist. In high school, Cumpston is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America and captain of his football team, Quiz Bowl team and Unity Council.
Cumpston will begin attending WSU in fall 2019.
