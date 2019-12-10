WSU campus in Chihuahua, Mexico

“The project consists of having a branch of the Wichita State University in Chihuahua, Mexico.”

WSU officials confirmed that they are moving forward with building a Satellite Engineering campus in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Jeffrey W. Jarman President of faculty senate at WSU says, “It allows our name and degree to be explored at an international level.”

Luis Lara, CEO of American Industries, says engineering classes would be held in English and the teachers would be approved by WSU faculty. “So the idea is to have 100 percent applicable rules, the students and the language that WSU has,” said Lara.

Having the classes taught in English would not only help the students with a second language but would give WSU students the opportunity to travel to the Satellite location in Mexico.

“This will work in both ways, the students from Kansas from Wichita they can come and finish their college here in the branch of Chihuahua and they can benefit by learning the culture and the language from the location in Chihuahua,” said Lara.

Lara says the advantage the curriculum gives students is a better chance of landing an engineering job.

“So I am very happy to see that it could be possible,” said Lara

The project could take up to eight months and they’re expecting anywhere from 600 or more students within the engineering program.

“Leverage what already exists and make it a strong business that benefits international education in both cities,” said Jarman.