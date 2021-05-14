WSU commencement ceremonies take place in-person

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at Wichita State University have the chance to participate in their in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Graduating students earned their degrees after a one-of-a-kind college experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic put a halt to in-person classes, leaving students to take classes remotely and online.

Skyler Burzinski, a WSU graduate who earned her degree in communication sciences and disorders, talked about missed opportunities after heading home to take classes online.

“…not being in person, I missed out on getting to know my peers in my degree and my major.” said Burzinski. “I also missed out on study groups and so it was really hard to like have to push myself to do that myself, instead of having peers to like keep me accountable.”

Burzinski says she was able to survive her online classes at home by having her family as her support system.

Knowing just how difficult it was to complete classes online and at home, Burzinski says she is proud of everyone who graduated.

Wichita State University’s commencement ceremonies continue Saturday, May 15 at 9 am, 12:30 pm and 4 pm.