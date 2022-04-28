WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday afternoon, emergency services were dispatched to the campus of Wichita State University (WSU) for reports of a burn call.

According to WSU officials, an employee was working on an electrical panel at the Woodman Alumni Center when he was injured. It happened in the 3900 block of E. WuShock Dr., which is on the east side of the university campus.

Officials are still unsure of what the employee was doing at the time of the accident. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSN News will update this story when more information comes available.