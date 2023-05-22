WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita State University (WSU) program is helping NASA with the investigation of the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

As scientists investigate the possibility of intelligent life on other planets, an important first step is to determine if a planet or interstellar body has the basic building blocks of life. If it does, then you need to look for signs of that life, one of which can be microorganisms.

The problem is, how do you determine that a microorganism found during a mission to Mars or some other location in space is extraterrestrial and not an Earth-based hitchhiker? Although NASA uses clean rooms in the construction of satellites, rovers, and other equipment destined to leave Earth, there is no way to 100% prevent microbes from getting on every piece of or hardware or equipment.

That is where WSU’s Dr. Mark Schneegurt and his team come in. Dr. Schneegurt is a professor of biological sciences at WSU’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“NASA is planning missions to other worlds, and we go to other worlds now,” says Schneegurt. “It’s very important if we’re going to make a claim of finding life on another world, we’re certain it came from another world. One of the easiest ways to mess up your experiment is to bring life from Earth.”

With the assistance of a $377,000 grant from NASA, Dr. Schneegurt and his team will examine the toughness of microbes isolated from spacecraft assembly facilities. NASA’s Planetary Protection Center of Excellence at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California has been working with the goal of preventing cross-contamination.

The research will investigate the types of microbes that are in these clean rooms and if they can survive on Mars. At the same time, the team will be investigating what type of life could live on Mars.

“Habitat for NASA, and for everyone else, means liquid water,” says Dr. Schneegurt. “If you don’t have liquid water, it’s hard for us to imagine life. NASA follows the water and there’s water on Mars, a lot of water.”

Although Mars is much colder than Earth, there are wet environments that contain salt brine and evaporite minerals. High amounts of salt can lower the freezing point of water, allowing for microbial life to exist.

One of Schneegurt’s researchers is Senior Biology Major Jillian Ross-Mason. She is investigating what happens to bacteria under high pressure. The goal is to determine if microorganisms like bacteria could live in environments like liquid water trapped under icy moons and other bodies in our solar system and others.

“I feel very fortunate to be in a lab that is doing work with NASA and how we move forward in exploration,” says Ross-Mason. “Being in the lab has changed the way I think about science, the way I approach different questions. I’m getting better at techniques and that will be super-helpful for my career field.”