WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University said students and employees should not have any more trouble using the internet or accessing emails. The school posted the message on social media around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

WSU disconnected several university systems over the weekend after someone tried to hack into the school’s network systems. The school said there was no indication that any secure data or information was compromised.

A lot of the system access was restored on Monday, but some systems were still off-limits.

WSU said that students or employees with questions should call 316-978-HELP.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding!” the school said on Facebook.