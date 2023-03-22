WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Data from the Kansas Board of Regents shows Wichita State University is the most popular transfer destination for community college students.

In the fall of 2021, 719 students transferred to Wichita State, according to the most recently available data from the regents. That figure is 15% above the next closest Kansas university.

Wichita State is also the top transfer school for Butler, Hutchinson, Cowley, Pratt, Garden City, and Seward community college students. The regent data shows those students chose WSU over all other Kansas universities combined.

Wichita State University is offering a limited number of scholarships for students transferring from community college to WSU. Students who apply for admission and submit official college transcripts by April 1 could receive a $6,000 transfer scholarship.

The scholarship can be used over two years of attendance at WSU. For more information, click here.