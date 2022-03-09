WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Air Force has awarded $100 million to Wichita State University’s (WSU) National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to continue the B-1’s Digital Engineering (DE) transformation for six more years.

“This is the largest award Wichita State has ever received, and it’s in large part due to the university’s groundbreaking work and recognition of digital transformation as an emerging field of research with enormous growth potential,” WSU President Rick Muma said. “Our work in the defense industry has been a tremendous applied-learning opportunity for our students, and it has strongly contributed to the economic prosperity of our state.”

(Courtesy Wichita State University)

The Air Force has been working with NIAR to create a digital version of the bomber. The school has an old B-1 that it is taking apart. Every piece, including nuts, bolts, and pieces of the plane’s skin, is being inspected and scanned into computers.

The goal is to keep the plane flying and operational.

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) helped form the strategic partnership and created a flexible contract structure, which allows NIAR and the B-1 System Program Office (SPO) at Tinker Air Force Base to adapt requirements real-time to meet critical warfighter needs.

“This project brings the B-1 into the same field as newly designed aircraft and allows digital modeling to predict future areas of concern,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Lay, B-1 SPO material leader for structures.

He said this will allow the SPO to proactively develop repairs and reduce the cost and schedule for parts procurement. It will also increase the number of vendors who are capable of producing parts for the B-1.

“We will be able to develop and test repairs well in advance, virtually ensuring first-time success and improving aircraft availability,” Lay said.

The SPO has already begun to benefit from DE activities. B-1 models have been delivered to aid in the design and manufacture of support fixtures for use at Depot Maintenance facilities, and the first set of models are being supplied to third-party vendors to provide digital manufacturing data for complex components.

The military says the B-1 is proving legacy aircraft can find a benefit and has become a trailblazer for other legacy platforms to follow.

“Over the past two years, the B-1 program team has developed smart ways to implement DE for maximum impact on legacy platforms. Flexibility afforded through the NCMS contract has allowed NIAR to adapt to changing priorities of the warfighter,” said Melinda Laubach-Hock, NIAR B-1 Program Director.

“Wichita State’s partnership with the DOD (Department of Defence) supports sustainment efforts for legacy weapons systems, like the B-1, that will immediately impact the preparedness of the warfighter,” Dr. John Tomblin, WSU senior vice president for industry and defense. “In addition, these programs provide unique educational opportunities for students to work with seasoned professionals, developing a talent pipeline the DOD is capitalizing on, particularly in the emerging field of digital engineering.”

With successes in Desert Fox, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve, the B-1 rapidly flew more hours than anticipated, accelerating the need to extend the original certified test life earlier than expected.

Creating flexible requirements with a cost ceiling allows the B-1 to execute only those tasks which provide maximum benefit to the warfighter.

“Wichita State University continues to support our nation’s security priorities by offering innovative and effective solutions to the Air Force’s most pressing challenges,” U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan) said. “The partnership that has grown between NIAR and the B-1 System Program Office is improving B-1 readiness will keep these legacy bombers in the fight for years to come.”

“I commend the NIAR at Wichita State University for securing this historic contract award,” U.S. Senator Marshall (R-Kan) said. “There’s no doubt, the DOD’s meaningful investment of $100 million in NIAR is due to its cutting edge leadership in the aviation industry. This contract directly supports our nation’s defense readiness and our state’s economy while enriching the education of Wichita State students in the process. It’s a win for all, and I look forward to seeing NIAR’s continued success in the defense industry.”

“We are excited to continue this partnership and move the B-1 further into the virtual world. We could not have achieved this without the great partnership and team between the SPO, NIAR, and NCMS to make this all happen,” said Lay.