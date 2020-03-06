WSU notifying people who may be at risk of identity theft after ‘security incident’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University says it has learned the type of information that could be in the wrong hands after a security incident discovered last year.

In December, WSU advised the campus community that there was unauthorized access to a WSU server containing information of former and current students, faculty and staff.

WSU says it hired a leading computer forensic firm to find out the extent of the problem. The review revealed that the server contained names, email addresses, dates of birth and, in some cases, Social Security numbers.

The school is sending a letter to all the people potentially affected. The letter will go to their home addresses. It will include details about the incident and what steps to take.

This is a sample of the letter.

Officials at Wichita State say they do not have any evidence of anyone trying to misuse the information.

As a precaution, the school is offering identity theft protection to all the potentially affected individuals at no charge.

If you believe that you may have been affected and do not receive a letter, you may call 1-833-570-0375 for assistance. You may also reach out to David Miller, interim chief information officer, at david.miller@wichita.edu. For your protection, please do not email any details that relate to your personal information.

