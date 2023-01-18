WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University is offering a new deadline to apply for freshman merit scholarships.

High school seniors who apply to attend Wichita State and pay the application fee by Feb. 1 will be automatically considered for the scholarship program. Scholarship consideration begins with scores of 21 on the ACT and/or 1060 on the SAT and a 3.0 grade-point average.

Kansas residents and students from most surrounding states are eligible for awards of up to $16,000 over four years. Out-of-state students paying full out-of-state tuition could receive up to $24,000.

Click here for more information on the Merit Scholarship Program. To apply to attend Wichita State University, click here.