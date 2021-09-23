WSU police assisting Wichita police on armed suspect situation

KSN-TV
by: Ryan Newton
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU police are assisting Wichita police on an armed suspect situation near 15th Street and Fountain near the WSU campus.
Not many more details are available. KSN News is working to find out more information.
Media, staging area will be at 14th Street N. and Belmont, reference a shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/tUkrIsbyZm— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) September 23, 2021
WSU EMERGENCY ALERT: WSU Police are assisting Wichita Police on an armed suspect situation near 15th Street and Fountain near the WSU campus. Avoid the area. If you see something suspicious, call 911 or 316-978-3450.— Wichita State (@WichitaState) September 23, 2021
