WSU President Dr. Jay Golden releases statement following KBOR special meeting

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University president Dr. Jay Golden released a statement Wednesday evening after the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) decided not to take action against him.

KBOR members held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss complaints they received about Golden canceling Ivanka Trump’s commencement speech and making her one of 30 speakers instead.

After they released their statement, Golden sent out his statement.

I stand with the Kansas Board of Regents in its support for freedom of speech and for diversity and inclusion. I look forward to continuing our efforts in advancing the mission and vision of Wichita State University for all of Shocker Nation.”

Dr. Jay S. Golden
President, Wichita State University

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories