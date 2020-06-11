WSU President Dr. Jay Golden releases statement following KBOR special meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University president Dr. Jay Golden released a statement Wednesday evening after the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) decided not to take action against him.

KBOR members held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss complaints they received about Golden canceling Ivanka Trump’s commencement speech and making her one of 30 speakers instead.

After they released their statement, Golden sent out his statement.

I stand with the Kansas Board of Regents in its support for freedom of speech and for diversity and inclusion. I look forward to continuing our efforts in advancing the mission and vision of Wichita State University for all of Shocker Nation.” Dr. Jay S. Golden

President, Wichita State University

