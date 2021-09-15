WSU President releases statement on alleged rape on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rape was reported to the Wichita State University Police Department Tuesday. The report said a student was sexually assaulted in their dorm room at Shocker Hall, 2020 N. Perimeter, on Sunday at 3 a.m.

The WSU Police Department’s investigation unit is conducting an investigation.

Wichita State University President Rick Muma told KSN, “The University cannot comment on an active criminal or Title IX investigation nor can the University share information that is protected by federal privacy and record laws.”

However, President Muma released the following:

“What I can tell you is that Wichita State University does not tolerate any act of sexual violence. “Student safety is our top priority. We take seriously any report of sexual violence and fully support survivors of such abuse. “We are proud of the University’s recent recognition as one of the top 25 safest campuses in the United States. We know that sexual assault is still an unfortunate reality on college campuses and we continue to be proactive in implementing campus safety measures and providing support and education to our students, faculty and staff. “We have a highly trained police force that is on campus and accessible to our entire campus community with a remarkable response time. “Wichita State University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance provides direct support to our campus community through training and education and investigate and take appropriate action on all reported Title IX matters. “Sexual Assault Prevention training is required for all students, faculty and staff. “We are committed to taking all reasonable steps necessary to avoid, prevent, and deter acts of violence on campus, and to be prepared to respond to reports of criminal activity that may occur on campus. “ Wichita State University President Rick Muma

Wichita State University has Counseling and Prevention Services and a CARE Team.

Anyone can report sexual harrassment, discrimination or retaliation at www.wichita.edu/reportit.

The University’s policies related to sexual violence, harassment and retaliation are accessible to all students and the public on their website.

Captain Corey Herl of the WSU Police Department told The Sunflower that there is no ongoing threat.